New VA clinic opens in Ocala, consolidating services into one central location

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Military veterans in north central Florida now have a new and improved VA clinic.

Roughly 10,000 veterans come to Marion County to receive medical care and that includes Navy Veteran George Free.

“I was in during the Cuban Missile Crisis. My ship was one of the first, if not the first to ship down on the blockade around Cuba and we were scared to death,” he said.

Free was one of many patients to receive care at the new VA clinic on opening day.

This morning I got an inside look at the new #VAclinic officially open in Ocala today. Roughly 10,000 patients now have a central location for all of their healthcare needs. #VeteransAffairs @WCJB20 @vanfsg pic.twitter.com/fS0yigLS65 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 25, 2022

He usually goes to the office in the Cascades complex, but said he’s excited to now have his appointments at the 45,500 square foot facility.

“It feels great. It really does, to know that there’s help available as we get older,” Free said.

The new clinic merges two other VA locations into one. The Ocala West VA Clinic located at 3307 Southwest 26th Ave., will however remain open for optometry services only.

At the new VA clinic, patients have access to their primary care doctor, mental health services, home-based care, pathology, podiatry, optometry and audiology services.

“As a veteran, going to the VA is the best place to go for hearing aids. It’s a no brainer,” Doctor of Audiology Mark Kielecki said.

The clinic uses a team-based approach, called PACT or the Patient Aligned Care Team.

“It supports the PACT level of care, which means the veteran comes in and the providers come to the veteran. It helps with efficiency and flow,” Associate Director of Operations Chad Adams said.

Officials said the facility was built with its geography in mind.

“Everything that was designed in this clinic from the pictures on the wall, to the chairs that you see in the lobby to the medical equipment, were thought of with the Marion County veterans in mind. You’ll see things like a Florida theme in one hallway, the horse theme in another hallway, so we really tried to bring Marion County inside the building,” Program Support Specialist, Craig Pasanen said.

The new facility is located off of State Road 200, at 4826 SW 49th Road and is only open to veterans.

New patients interesting in enrolling in the VA health care system that are not already established can call 352-369-3320 ext 31-6273 or 31-6274, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and ask for eligibility and enrollment.

