To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new VA outpatient clinic for veterans is opening in Ocala.

The new facility’s location is at 4826 Southwest 49th Road.

Veterans that have appointments at the old Ocala clinic from now on will be seen at the new location.

TRENDING STORY: Brantley Strong: NCFL rallying around teen battling brain cancer

The new clinic will be more than double the size of the previous one.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s new facility will open at 7:30 am.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.