A new VA outpatient clinic for veterans is opening in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new VA outpatient clinic for veterans is opening in Ocala.

The new facility’s location is at 4826 Southwest 49th Road.

Veterans that have appointments at the old Ocala clinic from now on will be seen at the new location.

The new clinic will be more than double the size of the previous one.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s new facility will open at 7:30 am.

