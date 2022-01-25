Advertisement

Ocala Breeders Sale is having its two-day OBS winter mixed sale to kick off the 2022 season

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale is kicking off its 2022 season with a two-day OBS winter mixed sale.

The preferred session begins at 11 a.m. with the HRA session following afterward.

The open session starts tomorrow at 11 a.m.

