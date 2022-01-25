Ocala Breeders Sale is having its two-day OBS winter mixed sale to kick off the 2022 season
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale is kicking off its 2022 season with a two-day OBS winter mixed sale.
The preferred session begins at 11 a.m. with the HRA session following afterward.
The open session starts tomorrow at 11 a.m.
TRENDING STORY: Today marks 33 years since Ted Bundy was executed
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.