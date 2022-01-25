Ole Miss snaps Florida’s three-game winning streak, 70-54

OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -Florida junior center Jason Jitoboh continued his recent upswing with 12 points on perfect shooting from the field, but the Gators were otherwise out of sync offensively and fell to Ole Miss on Monday night, 70-54. The loss snaps Florida’s three-game winning streak and sends the Gators to 12-7 overall, 3-4 in SEC play.

The game was tied, 22-22 at halftime, but the Rebels made 17 of 23 field goals in the second half (73.9 percent) and were led by Daeshun Ruffin’s 21 points. Matthew Murrell added 20 for Ole Miss (10-9 overall, 2-5 SEC).

For the Gators, Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji each scored 11 points, but Florida shot just 38 percent for the game. Florida once again played without Colin Castleton, the team’s leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker. Castleton missed his third straight game with a left shoulder injury. The Gators were also minus forward CJ Felder due to a non-COVID illness.

The Gators are in the midst of a stretch where they’ll play five games in 11 days. Florida travels to Tennessee on Wednesday, and then wraps up that busy stretch by hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday.

