RESULTS: City of Gainesville special election run-off
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Matt Howland and Cynthia Chestnut face off in the City of Gainesville special election run-off after no candidate got a majority of votes in the Nov. 2021 special election.
Polls close at 7pm and results will be made available below and updated regularly.
Results:
Matt Howland:
Cynthia Chestnut:
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.