Advertisement

RESULTS: City of Gainesville special election run-off

Gainesville special election candidates prepare for Election Day
Gainesville special election candidates prepare for Election Day(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Matt Howland and Cynthia Chestnut face off in the City of Gainesville special election run-off after no candidate got a majority of votes in the Nov. 2021 special election.

Polls close at 7pm and results will be made available below and updated regularly.

Results:

Matt Howland:

Cynthia Chestnut:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Tech Tuesday
Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
Bus Driver Shortage
Marion County Public Schools hosts second Bus Blitz to combat driver shortage
Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage