Seven children died in a fiery crash 16 years ago today

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 16 years since a fiery crash in Union County killed seven children from one family.

In 2006, the children were in a van that was crushed between a school bus and a semi-truck on State Road 121. Authorities say the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Alvin Wilkerson, failed to brake before hitting the van.

All 7 children were adopted by a Union County family, ranging in age from 15 years old to 20 months.

Wilkerson served six years in state prison.

