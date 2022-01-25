Seven children died in a fiery crash 16 years ago today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 16 years since a fiery crash in Union County killed seven children from one family.

In 2006, the children were in a van that was crushed between a school bus and a semi-truck on State Road 121. Authorities say the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Alvin Wilkerson, failed to brake before hitting the van.

All 7 children were adopted by a Union County family, ranging in age from 15 years old to 20 months.

Wilkerson served six years in state prison.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.