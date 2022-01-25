Special Election Day: Here’s what you need to know before casting your ballot for at-large Gainesville City Commission seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With just one race to vote on, the special election the ballot is not long. Cynthia Moore Chestnut and Matt Howland are running to fill the vacant at-large city commission seat.

Clerks from across Gainesville came to the elections office yesterday to pick up final voting supplies and instructions. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton said she hopes Gainesville residents take time to make their voices heard in this election.

“Every city voter gets to cast their vote on this elections so it’s very important,” said Barton. “A lot times people think about national elections but local elections are just as important because they’re making the decisions that affect you day to day.”

As of Tuesday morning 8,794 ballots have been cast ahead of the election, putting voter turnout just shy of 10%. An average of 8 out of every 10 ballots cast so far were done so by mail.

Between monetary contributions and expenditures, Chestnut has spent a total of $34,661.59 on her campaign. That’s according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections website, which states Howland has spent $38,737.48 on his campaign.

When discussing the future of the city, one of Chestnuts main focuses is to address placements of new developments and the preservation of neighborhoods. If elected, a goal of Howland’s is to invest in technology as it evolves.

Both candidates are concerned with reducing the cost of utility bills especially in low-income neighborhoods.

“I’m hoping we can use money from the American rescue plan to help people with weatherization, energy efficiency and to help them pay for their bills,” Chestnut said.

“It’s how we produce our energy this is why I talk about solar energy and GRU solar energy because it’s the best way to distribute low cost energy equitably to rate payers in the city,” said Howland.

All city precincts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Vote by mail ballots must signed, sealed and be dropped off at the elections office by 7 p.m.

