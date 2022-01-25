Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A home-grown Gainesville business specializes in helping other companies grow.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF innovate and SCAD Media tell us about making a personalized video.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: Students selling their study notes

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.