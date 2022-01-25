Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A home-grown Gainesville business specializes in helping other companies grow.  

 In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF innovate and SCAD Media tell us about making a personalized video.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: Students selling their study notes

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Gainesville special election candidates prepare for Election Day
RESULTS: City of Gainesville special election run-off
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
Bus Driver Shortage
Marion County Public Schools hosts second Bus Blitz to combat driver shortage
Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage