United Way of Suwannee Valley is having its first summit for nonprofits
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Suwannee Valley is hosting its first summit for nonprofits.
This is their first step towards developing new opportunities.
They will have guest speaks, presentations, and the chance to network with industry peers.
It costs $25 to attend and starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at 279 Northeast Jones Way.
