The University of Florida’s UF Online named #1 for online bachelor’s degrees by U.S. News & World Report

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. News & World Report has named UF Online, the University of Florida’s online bachelor’s degree program, #1 in the country, marking the first time UF has earned a top spot for its online bachelor’s degree programs.

This comes after UF was named the #5 public university in the nation.

Many online master’s programs were also ranked at the top, including Education, Master of Business Administrations, Engineering, and non-MBA Business programs.

UF also ranked high in the nation for veterans.

“Due to a sustained state investment as well as institutional focus, UF provides a high level of excellence in online education for students that is recognized by our comprehensive national rankings ... Online education is not simply a matter of transferring in-person classes to an online format. Rather, our nationally recognized faculty and staff have established an impactful, fulfilling and supportive online educational environment that results in exceptional student outcomes,” said Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

UF Online offers 25 degree options from 10 colleges and flexibility for traditional and non-traditional students, like veterans, mid-career professionals, and others with varying life circumstances. Approximately 4,300 students are currently enrolled in UF Online. More than 3,900 have graduated since the program’s founding in 2013.

“Online education is an incredible opportunity for individuals like myself in the military spouse community. Our lives are constantly on the cusp of change - whether it’s a move, a deployment, a child, a family emergency or any other life-altering moment. One of the most important things we need is flexibility without the sacrifice of quality. In UF Online, I found my flexibility, quality and opportunity,” said Tori French, a public relations major.

TRENDING STORY: Monoclonal treatments shutting down across the state

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.