UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators are setting a timeline for a deputy-involved shooting that started with a car chase.

The unnamed woman called 911 to say she was suicidal and heading to Advent Health Ocala as Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chased her from SR-200.

The chase ended at Advent Health Ocala, where deputies confirmed she had a gun.

The chase started after deputies say she kept going during a traffic stop.

The woman ended up stopping at Advent Health and got out of her vehicle with the gun.

Public Information Officer Valerie Strong says the woman failed to comply with officers when she exited the vehicle.

“With deputies continuously telling her to stop, stop, stop, she did not. Deputy discharged one round and secured her. At this time, she was transported into the hospital where they are providing medical care.”

Hospital officials sent a statement with little information, saying the emergency room and ambulance bay were on lockdown during the incident but long since reopened.

The woman is in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is overseeing the investigation of the use of force by the deputy before charges are determined for the woman.

