Advertisement

Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

By Scott Carpenter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa authorities are calling the death of a woman at an assisted living facility “suspicious” after she was found outside in below-zero temperatures.

Polk County deputies responded to the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorn Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia, Friday morning when the low temperature was minus-9 degrees.

“Everything there on scene will be taken into consideration, including the bitter cold temperatures,” said Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans said the woman was conscious and being treated inside the facility when deputies arrived, but she later died at the hospital.

Authorities have yet to reveal a cause of death, and the woman’s name was not released by Tuesday morning.

A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals states the facility was fined $1,500 in the summer of 2020 after someone on the staff noticed a resident was missing. The man, in this case, was returned by police, and a nurse was shown how he exited the door and climbed over a fence.

The department requires assisted living programs for people with dementia to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

Department workers were at the facility Tuesday investigating.

“To have this exact situation happen is not common at all,” Evans said. “Our investigators are really getting involved in it. This isn’t going to be a prolonged event, I would say. They really want to figure out why this happened. If there’s any criminal aspect to it at all, the charges could go, I suppose, neglect of a dependent person if they in fact were dependent.”

Evans said the assisted living facility has been cooperative in the death investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

New VA clinic opens in Ocala
New VA clinic opens in Ocala 5p
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now
In 2006, the children were in a van that was crushed between a school bus and a semi-truck on...
Seven children died in a fiery crash 16 years ago today
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Extremist groups...
Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns