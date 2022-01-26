Advertisement

The Alachua County Animal Shelter had another dog test positive for Canine Distemper to bring the total to five dogs infected

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another dog at the Alachua County Animal Shelter has tested positive for Canine Distemper.

That brings the total to five infected dogs.

An Update on the Distemper Outbreak at Animal Resources & Care ​The following is a statement from Alachua County Animal...

Posted by Alachua County on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Animals with direct exposure are being quarantined and new additions are being kept separate.

Adoptions are currently suspended, but animal services officials hope to resume adopting out dogs next month.

