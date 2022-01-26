The Alachua County Animal Shelter had another dog test positive for Canine Distemper to bring the total to five dogs infected

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another dog at the Alachua County Animal Shelter has tested positive for Canine Distemper.

That brings the total to five infected dogs.

Animals with direct exposure are being quarantined and new additions are being kept separate.

Adoptions are currently suspended, but animal services officials hope to resume adopting out dogs next month.

