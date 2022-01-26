The first day of the OBS winter mixed sale wrapped up with 216 horses being auctioned off between the two sessions
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Filly topped the first day’s auction at Ocala Breeders Sales winter mixed sale.
The Yearling Bay Filly sired by gun runner out of Homemade Mo Nae sold for $275,000.
216 horses were auctioned between the two sessions today, grossing more than $4 million in sales.
Woodford Thoroughbreds in Reddick topped the list of buyers, spending more than $400,000 on Five Head.
The winter mixed sale wraps up tomorrow.
