The first day of the OBS winter mixed sale wrapped up with 216 horses being auctioned off between the two sessions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Filly topped the first day’s auction at Ocala Breeders Sales winter mixed sale.

The Yearling Bay Filly sired by gun runner out of Homemade Mo Nae sold for $275,000.

216 horses were auctioned between the two sessions today, grossing more than $4 million in sales.

Woodford Thoroughbreds in Reddick topped the list of buyers, spending more than $400,000 on Five Head.

The winter mixed sale wraps up tomorrow.

