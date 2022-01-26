The first day of the OBS winter mixed sale wrapped up with 216 horses being auctioned off between the two sessions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Filly topped the first day’s auction at Ocala Breeders Sales winter mixed sale.

The Yearling Bay Filly sired by gun runner out of Homemade Mo Nae sold for $275,000.

216 horses were auctioned between the two sessions today, grossing more than $4 million in sales.

Woodford Thoroughbreds in Reddick topped the list of buyers, spending more than $400,000 on Five Head.

The winter mixed sale wraps up tomorrow.

