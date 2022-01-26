Florida Police Chief Association endorses DeSantis for 2022 election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Police Chiefs Association announced their endorsement of Governor Ron DeSantis for reelection.

The FPCA is the third-largest state police chiefs association in the country, representing over 900 law enforcement executives and serving federal, state and county law enforcement agencies.

“Our law enforcement officers know they have an ally in Governor Ron DeSantis and our administration,” said Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, “We recognize the sacrifices our police officers make here in Florida, and we are committed to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky announced the endorsement.

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is proud to support an extraordinary public servant like Governor DeSantis, and we look forward to continuing our work with him on behalf of the people of Florida,” Dembinsky said.

DeSantis has repeatedly emphasized public safety and the importance of law enforcement in his campaign. “Protecting the safety and well-being of Floridians is essential and would not be possible without the courage and bravery of our law enforcement officers,” said Governor DeSantis.

“From his commitment to safe communities and defending the rule of law, to his concern for officer wellness, to his unwavering support for the profession of law enforcement through better pay and bonuses to help agencies recruit and retain the most capable, professional ofﬁcers, Governor DeSantis has always had our back, and now we have his,” said Dembinsky.

The FPCA is the second law enforcement to endorse Governor DeSantis this week. On Monday, 59 sheriffs from across Florida signed a letter endorsing the governor for reelection.

In November, the Florida Police Benevolent Association became the first law enforcement organization to support Governor DeSantis in his bid for reelection.

TRENDING STORY: Bill inspired by NCFL tragedy would limit public access to certain autopsy records

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.