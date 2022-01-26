Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleading guilty to tax fraud, wire fraud, other charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister plans to plead guilty in the federal criminal case against him according to court records.

He faces charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

Prosecutors say he used his position for personal gain.

They say he took money and property from Dixie County attorney Michael O’steen in exchange for altering charges.

Siegmeister faces up to 129 years in prison.

Osteen’s case has been continued.

