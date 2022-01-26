Four nature projects completed throughout Gainesville in January

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than one-million dollars of renovations were spent on two nature parks, one school’s recreation area and a golf course.

These projects were completed in the month of January.

The Wild Spaces and Public Places sales tax is used for park improvements, construction and conservation efforts.

“The city of Gainesville combined has over one hundred parks and facilities. A lot of them were built in the 1960′s and 70′s. So the older facilities, it is time for improvements” said Betsy Waite, Director of Wild Spaces and Public Places.

The gravel trail that ran through Sweetwater Wetlands park is replaced with a concrete path, allowing easier access for people with disabilities.

Board walk repairs at Loblolly Woods nature park, located along Possum Creek and Hogtown Creek, began in August and is now complete with a sturdier structure.

This cost just over four-hundred and twenty-thousand dollars, but one park visitor says these investments were needed.

“We need wild places. Physical fitness is so important and what kind of fitness do you get sitting on the couch with your handheld things?” said Sandee McKee.

Work at Iron Wood golf course began in October for cart path reconstruction and the addition of new range mats.

The new path makes the ride around the course smoother for golfers.

Structural improvements were made to the Howard Bishop tennis and basketball courts.

They also got a new pickle ball court.

The improvements were made in partnership with the School Board of Alachua County.

The Director of Wild Spaces and Public Places says the importance of nature is at an all time high.

“Covid-19 has just brought to light the importance of spending time outside for your mental health and well being.” said Betsy Waite.

