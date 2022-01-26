The Gainesville Police Advisory Committee is meeting to get a violent crime update from Acting Chief Lonnie Scott.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Advisory Committee will meet virtually to get a violent crime update from Acting Chief Lonnie Scott.

The chief is updating the advisory council with events that have transpired during the month.

They will go over the comparisons from previous years to now.

They also will discuss the ways to address the issues with violent crimes.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

