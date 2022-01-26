Getting vaccinated isn’t the only tool to prevent COVID-19 Dr. Joseph Ladapo says

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the tense hearing Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

Ladapo is a professor in the UF College of Medicine department whose focus include a combination of research and health policy, teaching, and participation in department conferences and activities.

His base salary was set at the 50th percentile for a professor in the College of Medicine’s department of medicine at $262,000.

“Just a yes or no, do vaccines work?”

“As a scientist, I am compelled to answer the scientific question.”

Democrats pushed on, asking why a health director in Central Florida was suspended for asking his staff to vaccinate.

“There’s an active inquiry by the Inspector General into that particular issue.

Then the doctor was repeatedly pushed for an apology after refusing to put on a mask this past fall when meeting with an immune-compromised Senator.

Do you regret the way you treated our colleague when she asked you to wear a mask and you refused to do so, yes or no?”

“And I think that’s a mutual issue, so it’s important to respect people’s preferences.”

It was the final straw for the Democrats.

“We don’t feel we’re getting any answers.”

They left without voting, but the GOP still had a quorum.

Afterwards, he was asked why he didn’t respond to questions, Ladapo said he did.

“My goal was to accurately answer their questions and I fulfilled that goal.”

“Democrats said afterwards when the confirmation vote gets here to the Senate floor, they’ll all be there to vote no.”

A tweet from the Dept of Health crowed he was approved with no opposition. Democrats called it more disinformation.

