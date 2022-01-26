Horse Fever Statue “Legacy” honors the life of Police Chief Greg Graham

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash in October 2020. Since his passing residents throughout Ocala have honored him so his legacy is not forgotten. Wednesday morning they held a ribbon-cutting for the horse named “Legacy.”

Police Chief Mike Balken explains what the horse means to him.

“Legacy the horse is going to be standing watch over those people that are coming into our police department and asking for help, sometimes the worst day of their entire life. To know he’ll be here providing overwatch and looking over our police officers as they come and go.”

For the past year, Legacy was stationed at different businesses in Ocala to raise money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation. Before the statue made its way to the Ocala Police Department.

Laurie Zink the chairman of horse fever has had a hand in many horse statues across Ocala and said this one is very special.

“Everybody loves our horses we all have special horses in town they all have a special story. But to have this horse here at the front of OPD which is such an important organization just could not be more important.”

The horse was painted with various symbols from Graham’s personal and public life.

“The tattoos, the scuba diving, the airplane, these were all things that made Chief Graham who he was. The family was extremely important, public service was paramount to him and all those characteristics are embodied in this horse,” said Balken.

Legacy will watch over those who come to the police department and for people to always remember Chief Greg Graham.

