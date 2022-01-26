Lafayette girls claim victory in rematch over Trenton, 53-33

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) -Earlier this season, the Trenton girls basketball team defeated Lafayette by 30 points. But Tuesday’s rematch in Mayo was like walking into a Hornets nest.

Lafayette avenged its prior loss to Trenton, prevailing 53-33 in a meeting of two top-10 schools in class 1A, according to Maxpreps. The Hornets came into the contest ranked No. 9 while the Tigers were ranked No. 7.

Brooklyn Fleming led the Hornets with 19 points, while Haley Rosenbaum added 16. Lafayette (16-3) hosts Chiefland Thursday and wraps up the regular season by traveling to Branford on Friday.

Trenton (14-8) finishes with road games at Orange Park on Thursday and Dixie County on Friday.

