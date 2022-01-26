Naked man arrested for knocking someone’s door down
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a naked man they say broke down someone’s door.
Deputies say 47-year-old Travis Kiehl was seen near NW 128th Place in front of a woman’s house. The woman called deputies saying Keihl was naked in front of her home and kicked the door down.
Once they arrived, he ran and after a short chase, he was tasered and arrested.
He’s charged with indecent exposure, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
