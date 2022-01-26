Naked man arrested for knocking someone’s door down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a naked man they say broke down someone’s door.

Deputies say 47-year-old Travis Kiehl was seen near NW 128th Place in front of a woman’s house. The woman called deputies saying Keihl was naked in front of her home and kicked the door down.

Once they arrived, he ran and after a short chase, he was tasered and arrested.

He’s charged with indecent exposure, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

