NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack introduced a bill to boost human trafficking awareness

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack is introducing a bill to boost human trafficking awareness.

Cammack and 12 other republicans are sponsoring the Human Trafficking Awareness Training Act.

It would expand the Federal Law enforcement Training Center’s human trafficking awareness training courses to state and local agencies.

According to Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Florida was the third-highest state for human trafficking cases last year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

