North Central Florida Treasures: foot-warmer for horse-drawn carriages
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Before cars, drivers of horse-drawn carriages still had ways to keep their feet warm.
In this week’s North Central Florida Treasures, we learn how these devices worked.
RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: French Cartel Clock
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.