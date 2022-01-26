Ocala woman dies at hospital after multi-vehicle crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Ocala.

According to Ocala police, a 57-year-old woman died after being trauma-alerted to a nearby hospital following the crash that happened on SW 19th Avenue Rd.

Police say one of the cars involved had a dog inside.

The dog ran away from the scene.

It was last seen wearing a pink surgical cone and ran toward a Panera Bread.

