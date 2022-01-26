Paige’s Kitchen: Spiced Glazed Nuts and Pretzel Mix

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are hosting a cocktail party, the Super Bowl, or just hanging out with family and friends, this recipe is a keeper. It will disappear quickly, so it’s a good idea to make a double batch of this excellent appetizer.

Directions

Glazing the nuts with spices and adding a touch of sweetness makes this the perfect nibble before, during, and after the game. I melt the butter in a large bowl, so I can do all the mixing in that bowl, making one less thing for me to wash as well. Note that the salt is added after the nuts are stirred, so it doesn’t dissolve. Be sure to use coarse salt, which has an appealing, crunchy texture and more delicate flavor than ordinary table salt.

You can also substitute the nuts in the recipe if you have a favorite nut such as macadamia or hazelnuts.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons (45g) dark brown sugar

2 cups mixed raw nuts (untoasted); any combination of cashews, whole almonds, peanuts, pecan halves, and hazelnuts

2 cups (100g) small pretzel twists

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon cayenne or red pepper powder (see Note, below)

1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt or kosher salt

Note: I usually make these with cayenne pepper but you can use a milder red pepper powder or paprika, smoked or sweet. Or you can dial the cayenne pepper down to 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon.

Steps:

1. Spread the nuts on a baking sheet and roast in a 350ºF (180ºC) oven for 10 minutes, stirring once for even toasting.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together the melted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, and maple syrup.

3. Add the warm nuts, stirring until coated. Then mix in the salt and pretzels, and stir until the nuts and pretzels are completely coated.

4. Spread the mixture back on the baking sheet and return to the oven for 12-18 minutes, stirring twice during cooking. Remove from oven and cool completely, separating the nuts and pretzels as they cool. Once cool, this mixture can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

