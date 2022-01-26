Advertisement

Pedestrian safety in Dunnellon top priority for MCBOCC

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A group from Marion County is back home after a trip to the state capitol to advocate for various improvements.

Executive Director of Administrative Services Amanda Tart, along with Marion County Commission Chair Carl Zalak and County Administrator Mounir Bouyounes also attended the trip.

They met with Senators Keith Perry, Dennis Baxley, Stan McClain, and House Representative Joe Harding.

Thank you to Chairman Zalak and the Marion County team! They have been in Tallahassee this week making sure Marion...

Posted by Marion County, Florida on Thursday, January 20, 2022

“We take this trip annually and it’s an opportunity for us to get face to face with our legislators,” Tart said.

Items on the list including, improvements to the Dunnellon trail, the acquisition of property in Ocklawaha Groves, and the extension of water lines for drinking water in Lowell, successfully made it into the legislative agenda.

As for pedestrian safety in Dunnellon, if passed, a protected pedestrian lane from the bridge over the Rainbow River, near Blue Run, would be built to serve as a safe walkway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Safety is, should be the number one priority. There’s a lot of people that use this park,” Howard Allen, who bikes at Blue Run, said.

Some stick to the trails, but agreed safety should be a priority.

“I’ve been coming here for probably about three years walking. I just park here and I head out to walk. I don’t have to walk out over there but I can see where they could probably make an improvement on that,” Dunnellon/Romeo Resident, Belinda Stevens said.

The City of Dunnellon also commissioned a master plan to develop a pedestrian system that would consist of a 12-foot bicycle and walking trail to connect businesses to visitors.

The county is requesting more than two million dollars to complete both projects.

“So the next step is just to continue to watch the bills as they go through the legislative process. Be there to advocate on behalf of Marion County when needed,” Tart said.

Find out more about Marion County’s Legislative Priorities here

