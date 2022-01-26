TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tanner Bost (The Rock)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since she was in grade school, Tanner Bost has always played basketball.

The captain of The Rock girls basketball team started dribbling when she was in fourth grade. She said she was inspired by her mother to play the game.

“She played in high school,” said Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week Tanner Bost. “She loved the game, and she encouraged me to play and at first I was hesitant but then I gave it a try and I started to love it.”

Since then, the senior guard improved her skills, dramatically, and has been a member of the varsity squad since she was in eighth grade. Playing at such a high level has helped her record more than 1,000 points, along with 400 steals and assists in her career.

She was also a part of back-to-back national championship teams for the National Association of Christian Athletes in 2017 and 2018.

While some athletes might let all this success go to their head, Bost lets her game speak for itself.

“I think I’m just a natural competitor so it’s just works out well and the competition here in this area is good, so it’s fun to me.”

Academically, Bost also posts impressive stats.

She has a 3.9 g.p.a., is involved with Student Government, and loves reading, writing, and poetry.

She feels that education is the key to creating a successful future.

“Basketball can only take you so far, I appreciate all the moments and lessons it’s taught me but it’s not gonna be with me forever.”

Between her dedication to her craft and willingness to go get what she wants, Bost embraces the challenge to be great.

“You have to put in effort, a lot more effort than the people around you and you also have to standout with how you act as well. It’s not all about how you play.”

However, she credits playing basketball for being able to balance everything so gracefully.

“It challenges me in ways I couldn’t be challenged anywhere else. If I wasn’t experienced with it on the court and everything already, then I probably would step back.”

Bost plans to major in psychology in college and hopes to become a therapist for children and families.

