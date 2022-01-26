UF hosts Study Abroad Fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students interested in studying abroad had the opportunity to learn more about the program today.

There are more than 100 faculty-led, exchange, and non-UF programs for students to choose from, mostly for the summer and fall semesters.

Organizers from today’s event say a study abroad experience allows students to gain valuable professional skills no matter what their major is.

Jess Mercier, coordinator of outreach, says students who study abroad learn “things like flexibility, cross-cultural communication skills, adaptability, those are definitely things they’ll get out of it; also just amazing memories.”

Mercier says that faculty-led studies are the most popular among UF students.

Throughout the year, close to 1,000 students participate in more than 100 programs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.