The University of Florida is having a Study Abroad Fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting a Study Abroad Fair.

The event will take place at Reitz Union North Lawn.

The UF Study Abroad Services will be putting on the event.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida’s UF Online named #1 for online bachelor’s degrees by U.S. News & World Report

Attendees can learn about study abroad program options, scholarship opportunities, and many other resources.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.