The University of Florida is having a Study Abroad Fair

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting a Study Abroad Fair.
The event will take place at Reitz Union North Lawn.
The UF Study Abroad Services will be putting on the event.
Attendees can learn about study abroad program options, scholarship opportunities, and many other resources.
The fair starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
