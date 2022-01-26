WATCH: Summerfield man arrested after refusing to stop and leading MCSO deputies on chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Summerfield led Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle chase.

Deputies say 32-year-old Joshua Peters refused to stop after they tried to pull him over at the Circle-K near, US-441 and SE 147th for not having a license plate.

He then drove down 441, forcing deputies to try several pit maneuvers on his car.

After he got stuck in a ditch, Peters tried running away but he was caught and tasered.

