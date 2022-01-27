Alachua County Pets: Pacman, Nova, Hallie, and Totino

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Pacman. He is a 9-year-old American Staff who is laid back and loveable. If there are any viewers out there looking for a pup who’s already trained and good with other pets, Pacman may be the dog for you.

Next, we have the gorgeous 1-year-old Nova. She’s a Catahoula with a beautiful coat and an even better personality. She hopes she can find a home with lots of space to run around and meet new people.

Next, we have Hallie who’s a 4-year-old Short Hair kitty. She loves pets and cuddles and would love to be the only cat you need.

Lastly, we have the Gray Tabby Totino. He loves playing with toys, getting pets, and sunbathing in a warm spot. So if you have the perfect spot for him to soak up the sun, Totino could be your forever friend.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

