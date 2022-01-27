Advertisement

BREAKING: Gainesville Commissioners fire GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville Commission voted to terminate the Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) General Manager Ed Bielarski during a commission meeting Thursday.

The decision was made in a 4-2 vote with Commissioners David Arreola and Desmond Duncan-Walker in dissent.

In Sept. of 2021, the commissioners made a motion to fire Bielarski but that motion failed after an extended public comment. Many people spoke in defense of the general manager including GRU employees.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville City Commissioners withdraw motion to terminate GRU general manager

