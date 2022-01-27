Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler is offering eight parcels of land to Mayor Jacquelyn Randall that is being used as a dog park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a property that has gone to the dogs, and Alachua County commissioners want to give it to the city of Hawthorne.

Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler sent Mayor Jacquelyn Randall a letter offering eight parcels of land within Hawthorne city limits that are now used as a dog park.

County tax records indicate each one is valued at $11,000.

The letter indicates the county maintains the property, but it would become the responsibility of the city, should they choose to accept the gift.

