Advertisement

Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler is offering eight parcels of land to Mayor Jacquelyn Randall that is being used as a dog park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a property that has gone to the dogs, and Alachua County commissioners want to give it to the city of Hawthorne.

Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler sent Mayor Jacquelyn Randall a letter offering eight parcels of land within Hawthorne city limits that are now used as a dog park.

TRENDING STORY: Four nature projects completed throughout Gainesville in January

County tax records indicate each one is valued at $11,000.

The letter indicates the county maintains the property, but it would become the responsibility of the city, should they choose to accept the gift.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

careersource
New resources are being offered for at-risk people at CareerSource of North Central Florida
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ...
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ community