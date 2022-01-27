Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida LGBTQ support group is spreading the word to Gainesville residents about bills being proposed in the state’s legislative session.

Florida Equality held a mixer to bring awareness to bills being proposed in Tallahassee they say would attack the LGBTQ community.

A proposed bill of concern is the Parental Rights in Education bill and redistricting.

Related story: LGBTQ ban bill proposed allows parents to sue schools for discussing sexual or gender identities

Alachua County commissioner Mary Alford came to the event because she said Equality Florida does important work.

“I really appreciate the work they do in Tallahassee and I identify as a lesbian myself so having equality Florida in Tallahassee fighting for my rights and the rights of my friends and my chosen family is really important,” Alford said. “They spend time with our legislators educating them about the importance of diversity, the importance of having representation and how we can’t stifle that through laws that silence the voices of those that are different.”

They are in support of House Bill 249 that would provide male, female and non-binary gender designation on state issued IDs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.