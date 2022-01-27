Feeding Families/Feeding Friends Project donates food to Marion County residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization is distributing food in Northeast Ocala.

Feeding Families/Feeding Friends Project will be donating large quantities of food to Marion County residents in need.

Participating agencies hope this will successfully launch larger continued efforts to meet growing demands for food around the state.

The distribution will be at His Compassion Food Bank.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs till 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler is offering eight parcels of land to Mayor Jacquelyn Randall that is being used as a dog park

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.