Feeding Families/Feeding Friends Project donates food to Marion County residents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization is distributing food in Northeast Ocala.

Feeding Families/Feeding Friends Project will be donating large quantities of food to Marion County residents in need.

Participating agencies hope this will successfully launch larger continued efforts to meet growing demands for food around the state.

The distribution will be at His Compassion Food Bank.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs till 10:30 a.m.

