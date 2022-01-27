Final day of OBS winter sale finds higher average selling price than 2021 sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The second and final day of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s winter mixed sale found a higher average selling price than last year’s sale.

A gray or roan yearling colt sired by Destin out of I Drink Alone topped the day’s open session by selling for $95,000.

For the day, 50 fewer head sold on day two last year, but the average selling price of more than 11-thousand dollars was much higher than 2021.

Next up on the OBS calendar is the March sale of two-year-olds in training.

