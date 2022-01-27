Advertisement

Final day of OBS winter sale finds higher average selling price than 2021 sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The second and final day of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s winter mixed sale found a higher average selling price than last year’s sale.

A gray or roan yearling colt sired by Destin out of I Drink Alone topped the day’s open session by selling for $95,000.

For the day, 50 fewer head sold on day two last year, but the average selling price of more than 11-thousand dollars was much higher than 2021.

Next up on the OBS calendar is the March sale of two-year-olds in training.

RELATED STORY: The first day of the OBS winter mixed sale wrapped up with 216 horses being auctioned off between the two sessions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

