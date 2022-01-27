Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss ways to improve efficiency

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting today.

They plan to discuss the consolidation of GRU and other city departments.

In meetings over the years, commissioners have been trying to find ways to make the city’s government work and communicate as one.

During their meeting in October of last year, the General Policy Committee was asking the general manager and the city manager to come up with a plan for duplicating services.

The overall goal and focus are to make Gainesville’s government more efficient and provide better services.

They look to see if departmental consolidation is a possible solution.

Their meeting starts at 1 p.m.

