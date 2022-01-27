Gainesville Interim Police Chief updates violent crime numbers for Police Advisory Council

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Police Advisory Council is meant to connect the community with high-ranking GPD officials. With violent crimes on the rise in the city, the youngest council member suggested his take on what needs to change.

“I mean I’m one of those people I might think a little differently than a lot of people,” said 22-year-old, Keyon Young. He’s a new face on the police advisory council as new Interim Chief Lonnie Scott aims to combat gun violence. Young also represents the demographic Chief Scott said commit and are victims of the most violent crimes.

“71% of victims of homicide were black and 29% were white,” said Scott. “So this slide illustrates that blacks are more often the perpetrators and the victims.”

Scott’s plan is to move forward with the “One Community” initiative started by predecessor Tony Jones. The new chief updated homicides in 2021 to reflect nine deaths rather than seven. Along with violent crimes, officer shortages are another issue for Scott to tackle as there are more than 30 police officer vacancies within GPD.

“I never felt like more cops solve the issue of crime anyway,” said Young. He says his purpose on the council is to offer the young adult perspective to the council.

“Well let’s figure out why people are doing that. Why people feel like they need a gun,” said Young. “Why people feel like they have to rob somebody. Why do people feel like these things are things that they have to do and then we can change. That’s how we get to more of a real change.”

He also shared an idea for combating gun violence that starts with socialization across all age groups.

“If you want, younger people to agree with, well not agree with. If you want them to listen and you know, take part in actually following the rules then you gotta make them a part of the system. Make them feel like they are a part of the rules that are being made and they are important in that process.”

