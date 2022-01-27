Gainesville pounds Citrus to advance to Class 5A District 5 Semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a battle of the elements and between two teams nicknamed the “Hurricanes,” Gainesville High School came away with a convincing victory against Citrus to advance to the Class 5A District 5 Semifinals in girls soccer.

Behind an offensive explosion in the first half that produced six goals, all in favor of the Gainesville, the purple and white cruised passed their opponent, 7-1 to win their opening round match in the Class 5A District 5 girls soccer tournament.

Evy Malone started the scoring barrage by finding the back of the net in the first five minutes of play. Citrus’ Cassidy Bacon kicked the ball from inside her own box right to Lexi Elliot, who used great vision to find Malone in the middle of the box and she was able to knock right by the keeper to put her team ahead, 1-0.

Over the next 9 minutes, GHS would tack on 3 more goals. Including, two by Elliot and the fourth one off the foot of Emma Ferrell, who ran down a long pass, evaded a defender in the box, then rolled one into the bottom left corner of the opposing goal.

By halftime, the score was 6-0.

Nine minutes into the second half, Maya Frazier connected on a kick that rocketed toward the top right corner of the goal and found the back of the net to score Gainesville’s final goal of the night.

Citrus did finally get on the board with a single goal, but that was all the damage they would do.

GHS won 7-1 to set up a matchup with top seed Springstead on Monday, January 31.

