Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting the annual Homeless Point-in-Time count

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count will take place in Alachua County.

United Way of North Central Florida and partner agencies will conduct the count.

The annual count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

The count will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Gainesville.

It begins at 6 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m.

