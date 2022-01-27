New city hall is coming to Lake City in the coming weeks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a move in the making for the City of Lake City.

Mayor Stephen Witt said the current city hall was renovated in the 80′s, leaving permanent changes.

“Some of the changes they made at that time before the city owned it they found we’re not structurally sound,” said Witt.

He said the building isn’t considered safe in high winds, and at one point there was a mold issue in the building.

Now, the new city hall will be on NW Hillsborough St.

Witt said the customer service department is set to move in in the next few days.

While this move may be underway, he said he hasn’t lost hope on the old city hall building.

“We’ve got to decide whether we’re going to build a new city hall or just renovate some of the other buildings we’ve acquired.”

This comes about a week after the city council appointed Thomas Thomas to be the new city manager.

“He’s the one we’ve selected to negotiate with, we got a response from him yesterday afternoon,” said Witt.

The mayor is meeting with Thomas Saturday morning to finalize his contract and salary.

He said once Thomas is officially in the position, the council and other departments will move to the new city hall.

When it comes to future plans for this building, Witt said it has “a good sized lot that we could actually build council chambers on.”

On January 31st the drive through of the new city hall will be open for customer services only.

On February 7th it will be fully open.

