New monoclonal anti-body treatment used in Gainesville after update from the FDA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Paramedics in Gainesville are administering a new monoclonal anti-body treatment after the FDA revoked two other treatments nationwide.

Emergency use authorization was revoked for the Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments.

The decision was made after the FDA’S research showed they are both ineffective against the Omicron variant, which accounts for ninety-nine percent of the cases in the United States, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Gainesville Fire Rescue began administering the Regeneron antibodies last month, but due to the recent update from the FDA, patients will now receive the Sotrovimab antibodies.

There is no data showing the Sotrovimab treatment is ineffective against the Omicron variant unlike the other options.

GFR received twelve doses of Satrovimob last week and have already scheduled five treatments to patients.

“Luckily we had the second option and a back up plan. So we will continue to let patients know about the change and if they are still interested in receiving the therapy and that they still have one option” said Kamelia Klejc, coordinator of GFR’s community para-medicine program.

One paramedic administering the new treatment says those who have received it are optimistic.

“Their hope is that it will get them to recover faster and be able to go back to work and do the daily activities” said Matthew George.

GFR still has forty doses of the Regeneron antibodies, which will be reallocated to the state.

As for Marion County Fire Rescue, they have stopped administering monoclonal antibodies after the update on Tuesday.

They plan to restart once they have an FDA approved option.

