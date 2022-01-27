Advertisement

New resources are being offered for at-risk people at CareerSource of North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource of North Central Florida is offering new resources for at-risk people.

The organization was awarded the Get There Faster grant funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Over the next two years, the $900,000 grant will be used to help people get an education and gain other work skills.

Services include case managers, job coaches, and transitional support.

