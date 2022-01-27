New resources are being offered for at-risk people at CareerSource of North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource of North Central Florida is offering new resources for at-risk people.

The organization was awarded the Get There Faster grant funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Over the next two years, the $900,000 grant will be used to help people get an education and gain other work skills.

Services include case managers, job coaches, and transitional support.

