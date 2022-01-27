Advertisement

Ocala police arrests man who held Marion County nurse hostage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of South Florida is behind bars after he held a nurse hostage.

Logan Gunther, 23, faces kidnapping and aggravated battery charges. Ocala police arrested him at West Marion Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Gunther had been committed through the Baker Act. Police say Gunther was told he could not leave the facility for nine days because of COVID-19.

He grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened one of the nurses. Another nurse tried to calm him down, but he grabbed her and held the scissors to her neck.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Interim Police Chief updates violent crime numbers for Police Advisory Council

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Ocala police officers are investigating a theft that took place in the Paddock Mall.
OPD seeking ‘shoe thief’ who stole more than $10,000 worth of footwear from JD Sports
Alimony law reform is being considered at the State Capitol
Alimony law reform is being considered at the State Capitol
Alimony law reform is being considered at the State Capitol
Alimony law reform is being considered at the State Capitol
An upcoming Sporting Clays Tournament is helping the Ronald McDonald House of North Central...
An upcoming Sporting Clays Tournament is helping the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida