Ocala police arrests man who held Marion County nurse hostage

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of South Florida is behind bars after he held a nurse hostage.

Logan Gunther, 23, faces kidnapping and aggravated battery charges. Ocala police arrested him at West Marion Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Gunther had been committed through the Baker Act. Police say Gunther was told he could not leave the facility for nine days because of COVID-19.

He grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened one of the nurses. Another nurse tried to calm him down, but he grabbed her and held the scissors to her neck.

