OPD seeking ‘shoe thief’ who stole more than $10,000 worth of footwear from JD Sports
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are investigating a theft that took place in the Paddock Mall.
On Wednesday night, about $10,000 worth of shoes were stolen from JD Sports.
Detectives are looking into the ‘sneakerhead’ heist.
