Raider softball player to play for Santa Fe Saints in college

Two-way player to be a focal point of two-year program
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALACHUA Fla. (WCJB) -When it came down to selecting a college, Santa Fe softball player Madi Hewett won’t have to change a thing. The Raider senior decided she has all she needs in her backyard, signing with Santa Fe College on Wednesday.

As a junior, Hewett bashed 12 home runs with 36 RBI’s and hit .492 for the Raiders. She also added nine wins as a pitcher and an ERA of 3.53. In her career, she has accounted for 10 percent of the runs scored by Santa Fe.

At the signing ceremony, Hewett was surprised by a claim from her future coach, the Saints’ Savannah Webster, that Santa Fe will make Hewett a focal point of the program during her two-year stay.

“It’s literally the most important part of it,” said Hewett. “I didn’t realize that was how coach Savannah felt about it, and it makes me feel so special to the organization and just gives me more confidence at the plate and pitching, it’s really exciting.”

Santa Fe High School opens the 2022 season Feb. 24 versus Suwannee.

