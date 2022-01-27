Advertisement

State ethics commission finds Yankeetown clerk misused her position

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The State Commission of Ethics is dismissing ethics complaints against two North Central Florida government officials while moving forward with one.

The commission found Yankeetown town clerk Sherri MacDonald misused her position.

They found probable cause that her employment contract was changed to get better benefits without properly presenting it to the town council.

No probable cause was found in complaints against Archer deputy-clerk Deanna Alltop and Lake City council member Eugene Jefferson.

TRENDING STORY: Naked man arrested for knocking someone’s door down

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ...
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ community
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ...
Equality Florida visits Gainesville to spread word about proposed bills they say attack LGBTQ commun