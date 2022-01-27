State ethics commission finds Yankeetown clerk misused her position

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The State Commission of Ethics is dismissing ethics complaints against two North Central Florida government officials while moving forward with one.

The commission found Yankeetown town clerk Sherri MacDonald misused her position.

They found probable cause that her employment contract was changed to get better benefits without properly presenting it to the town council.

No probable cause was found in complaints against Archer deputy-clerk Deanna Alltop and Lake City council member Eugene Jefferson.

