UF Health OBGYN experts create app to catch postpartum complications sooner than later

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF Health study with 500 new moms could help catch postpartum related issues before they become serious and the resources are right at their fingertips.

After giving birth, a lot of women aren’t seen by a doctor until they’re 4 to 6 weeks postpartum but UF Health OBGYN experts have created an app to improve communication with new mothers and in some cases save lives.

It’s only available to a few women now who are patients at UF Health but the Gator MOMitor app could help moms across the state.

“We can decrease maternal morbidity and mortality,” Associate Professor in OBGYN Dr. Kay Roussos-Ross said.

Dr. Roussos-Ross said a series of questions helps detect cardio vascular disease, infection and mental health disorders that lead to suicide or substance abuse.

Related story: UF Health surgeons performed a procedure for abdominal cancers for the first time

“Each of the question sets also has the ability for her to say, I’d like somebody from the clinic to contact me,” Dr. Roussos-Ross explained.

It’s not just as simple as questions.

“Women who require a c-section for delivery, those women are followed regarding their concerns if they have any about their wound, do they think there might be an infection, etc. We actually have the opportunity through the app where they can take a picture of it, so that we can see it as well and give them immediate feedback.”

Moms are signed up for a mood app follow up as 15-20 percent of new moms experience postpartum depression and or anxiety.

“Those women who have a history of any blood pressure disorders including chronic hypertension or gestational hypertension or even preeclampsia, women are actually sent home with a blood pressure cuff we supply and then we ask them specific questions regarding their blood pressure each day,” Dr. Roussos-Ross said.

An exit survey identifies what things went well and then in partnership with the department of health it will be available for other OBGYN’s across the state and potentially the country.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.