United Way of North Central Florida leads Point-in-Time Count in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers participated in the Point-in-Time census in Columbia and Alachua counties.

Volunteers showed up at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Gainesville this morning to partner with United Way of North Central Florida and the North Central Florida Alliance for the Homeless and Hungry.

The count takes place in Alachua County today, then Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Putnam counties through the week.

The director of today’s count Patrick Dodds says last year “we saw a 38% reduction in homelessness from 2020 to 2021 and you know, I hope that we continue on that trend. I hope we will see another reduction this year, it’s hard to tell.”

The count ran through 8 PM Thursday.

Numbers from this week’s count will be finalized in mid-to late February.

